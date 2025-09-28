Greetings, adventurers! The v0.8.7.0 "Progression" Update
is now live, bringing powerful new elites, refined class balance, and exciting quality-of-life improvements to Ancient Kingdoms
! Dive into the action and forge your legend with these changes:
✨ New Content
- New Elite: Spectral Warden - A ghostly foe ready to challenge your skills!
- New Elite: Hrothar Stormvein - Face this thunderous warrior in epic battles!
- Added all Draconium Molds for crafting legendary gear.
- Introduced Repair Kits to keep your equipment in top shape.
- New hazards in Winterforge: Watch out for Poison Traps and Dangerous Ground (Ice)!
- Temple of Valaark progress now at 60% completion.
⚙️ Gameplay Improvements
- Added settings to enable/disable Vignette Camera Effect for a tailored visual experience.
- Updated to the latest game engine version for smoother performance.
- All numbers now use culture-specific formatting for improved readability.
🗡️ Class Balance Changes
- Rogue:
- Assassination: Now triggers at 25% mob health (was 33%), cooldown increased to 60s (from 30s), rage cost raised to 900 (from 600).
- Warrior:
- Slam: Now a basic skill with reduced rage cost.
- Relentless Guard: Now requires a shield, is a Tier 1 skill, and has increased rage cost.
- Warriors now start with a sword and shield for a true tank experience.
🐛 Bug Fixes
- Dedicated Server: Fixed bugs affecting mining and herbalism.
- Dedicated Server: Resolved issue with the Make All button in cooking and alchemy.
- Fixed backpack tutorial message bug for a smoother new player experience.
⚔️ Ready for Adventure?
Jump into Ancient Kingdoms
to conquer new challenges and explore the updated world! Share your feedback in the Steam Discussions and let us know how you're enjoying the Progression Update!
