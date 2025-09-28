✨ New Content

New Elite: Spectral Warden - A ghostly foe ready to challenge your skills!



- A ghostly foe ready to challenge your skills! New Elite: Hrothar Stormvein - Face this thunderous warrior in epic battles!



- Face this thunderous warrior in epic battles! Added all Draconium Molds for crafting legendary gear.



for crafting legendary gear. Introduced Repair Kits to keep your equipment in top shape.



to keep your equipment in top shape. New hazards in Winterforge : Watch out for Poison Traps and Dangerous Ground (Ice) !



: Watch out for and ! Temple of Valaark progress now at 60% completion.



⚙️ Gameplay Improvements

Added settings to enable/disable Vignette Camera Effect for a tailored visual experience.



for a tailored visual experience. Updated to the latest game engine version for smoother performance.



for smoother performance. All numbers now use culture-specific formatting for improved readability.



🗡️ Class Balance Changes

Rogue :

Assassination : Now triggers at 25% mob health (was 33%), cooldown increased to 60s (from 30s), rage cost raised to 900 (from 600).





: Warrior :

Slam : Now a basic skill with reduced rage cost.

Relentless Guard : Now requires a shield, is a Tier 1 skill , and has increased rage cost.

Warriors now start with a sword and shield for a true tank experience.





:

🐛 Bug Fixes

Dedicated Server : Fixed bugs affecting mining and herbalism .



: Fixed bugs affecting and . Dedicated Server : Resolved issue with the Make All button in cooking and alchemy .



: Resolved issue with the in and . Fixed backpack tutorial message bug for a smoother new player experience.



⚔️ Ready for Adventure?

Greetings, adventurers! Theis now live, bringing powerful new elites, refined class balance, and exciting quality-of-life improvements to! Dive into the action and forge your legend with these changes:Jump intoto conquer new challenges and explore the updated world! Share your feedback in the Steam Discussions and let us know how you're enjoying the Progression Update!