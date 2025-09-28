Hello everyone! Today we attempted a fix for a crash where the game could close after a brief audio stutter during music playback. If you’ve previously encountered this issue, please check after updating to see whether it’s resolved.
We also fixed the following:
1. Score item opacity displayed incorrectly when “Recommended” was selected. If the visual effect of score items bothers you, you can adjust it in Options.
2. After the Ending, the music for Stage EX/EXU could become locked again.
*This update does not affect Replay stability. However, due to the recent frequency of updates, we cannot fully guarantee Replay stability at the moment. We recommend recording gameplay videos as a backup.
September 28, 2025 — Day 4 Update Notice
Update notes via Steam Community
