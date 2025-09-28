 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161236 Edited 28 September 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone! Today we attempted a fix for a crash where the game could close after a brief audio stutter during music playback. If you’ve previously encountered this issue, please check after updating to see whether it’s resolved.
We also fixed the following:
1. Score item opacity displayed incorrectly when “Recommended” was selected. If the visual effect of score items bothers you, you can adjust it in Options.
2. After the Ending, the music for Stage EX/EXU could become locked again.

*This update does not affect Replay stability. However, due to the recent frequency of updates, we cannot fully guarantee Replay stability at the moment. We recommend recording gameplay videos as a backup.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2877171
