Alpha Net 9.2.8
1 Fixed a bug that prevented old saves from loading
2 Fixed a bug that prevented armor images from displaying
3 Adjusted the size of equipment slots
4 Redrawn the helmet slot icon
5 Redrawn the chest armor slot icon
6 Redrawn the greaves slot icon
7 Redrawn the foot armor slot icon
8 Redrawn the hat slot icon
9 Redrawn the shirt slot icon
10 Redrawn the pants slot icon
11 Redrawn the shoes slot icon
12 Fixed a bug that caused equipment slot images to be modified
13 Added toolbar images
14 Redrawn the spider helmet icon
15 Redrawn the spider chest armor icon
16 Redrawn the spider greaves icon
17 Redrawn the spider arm armor icon
18 Redrawn the bee helmet icon
19 Redrawn the bee chest armor icon
20 Redrawn the bee greaves icon
21 Redrawn the bee arm armor icon
22 Adjusted the sunflower color
23 Adjusted the wheat color
24 Added a grappling hook slot
25 Added a wing slot
26 Added the ability to select a hotbar when opening the character bar
27 Fixed a bug where the bee suit animation had no parameters
Changed files in this update