Alpha Net 9.2.8

1 Fixed a bug that prevented old saves from loading

2 Fixed a bug that prevented armor images from displaying

3 Adjusted the size of equipment slots

4 Redrawn the helmet slot icon

5 Redrawn the chest armor slot icon

6 Redrawn the greaves slot icon

7 Redrawn the foot armor slot icon

8 Redrawn the hat slot icon

9 Redrawn the shirt slot icon

10 Redrawn the pants slot icon

11 Redrawn the shoes slot icon

12 Fixed a bug that caused equipment slot images to be modified

13 Added toolbar images

14 Redrawn the spider helmet icon

15 Redrawn the spider chest armor icon

16 Redrawn the spider greaves icon

17 Redrawn the spider arm armor icon

18 Redrawn the bee helmet icon

19 Redrawn the bee chest armor icon

20 Redrawn the bee greaves icon

21 Redrawn the bee arm armor icon

22 Adjusted the sunflower color

23 Adjusted the wheat color

24 Added a grappling hook slot

25 Added a wing slot

26 Added the ability to select a hotbar when opening the character bar

27 Fixed a bug where the bee suit animation had no parameters

