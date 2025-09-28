There is a new training area.



New cat attack animations and effects.



More interaction with humans.



The playground has been made totally re-arranged.



Story clues have been added to make the game more satisfying.



Improved human cut-scenes.



Combat with mice is easier.



The aquarium has been enlarged and improved.



You can now shoot the poker machines in the casino.



You can play one video game in the arcade. More will be added soon.



New music has been added where it was needed.



Many bugs fixes.



This is a large update for Ship's Cat. Most areas have been updated, animations have been improved, music has been added, in the whole game has been polished.Specifically:More improvements will be added over time that didn't make it into this update.