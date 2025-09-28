 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Hades II Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20161177 Edited 28 September 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This is a large update for Ship's Cat. Most areas have been updated, animations have been improved, music has been added, in the whole game has been polished.

Specifically:
  • There is a new training area.
  • New cat attack animations and effects.
  • More interaction with humans.
  • The playground has been made totally re-arranged.
  • Story clues have been added to make the game more satisfying.
  • Improved human cut-scenes.
  • Combat with mice is easier.
  • The aquarium has been enlarged and improved.
  • You can now shoot the poker machines in the casino.
  • You can play one video game in the arcade. More will be added soon.
  • New music has been added where it was needed.
  • Many bugs fixes.


More improvements will be added over time that didn't make it into this update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2595041
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link