Specifically:
- There is a new training area.
- New cat attack animations and effects.
- More interaction with humans.
- The playground has been made totally re-arranged.
- Story clues have been added to make the game more satisfying.
- Improved human cut-scenes.
- Combat with mice is easier.
- The aquarium has been enlarged and improved.
- You can now shoot the poker machines in the casino.
- You can play one video game in the arcade. More will be added soon.
- New music has been added where it was needed.
- Many bugs fixes.
More improvements will be added over time that didn't make it into this update.
