28 September 2025 Build 20161160 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Resolved issues where players could not properly connect to lobbies.

Improved stability for Steam server matchmaking.

Faster and more reliable lobby joining/hosting experience.

