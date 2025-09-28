Patch 1.0.3 Part 1 is now live!
This is part 1 of two patches being deployed this weekend. The second part will happen later tonight to add some more features / bugfixes / balance changes and preparations for the extinction event.
New Features
Added a back button to planet selection 🦑
Improved load times after combat 🦑
Added a new, shorter defeat sound
The next extinction event is now displayed with an exact date and time
Added an extinction countdown if the event is in less than 24 hours
Balance Changes
Vigor core increases action health by 4 (up from 2)
Witch core gives 2 health (down from 4)
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where suppress / probability amplifier mode would stay active after certain UI inputs 🦑
Fixed some more post combat crashes
Fixed some typos and localisation errors 🦑
🦑: community suggestions or bug reports
Have fun playing :)
