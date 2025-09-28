 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161147 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.3 Part 1 is now live!

This is part 1 of two patches being deployed this weekend. The second part will happen later tonight to add some more features / bugfixes / balance changes and preparations for the extinction event.


New Features

  • Added a back button to planet selection 🦑

  • Improved load times after combat 🦑

  • Added a new, shorter defeat sound

  • The next extinction event is now displayed with an exact date and time

  • Added an extinction countdown if the event is in less than 24 hours


Balance Changes

  • Vigor core increases action health by 4 (up from 2)

  • Witch core gives 2 health (down from 4)


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where suppress / probability amplifier mode would stay active after certain UI inputs 🦑

  • Fixed some more post combat crashes

  • Fixed some typos and localisation errors 🦑

🦑: community suggestions or bug reports


Have fun playing :)


Changed files in this update

