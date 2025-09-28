Patch 1.0.3 Part 1 is now live!



This is part 1 of two patches being deployed this weekend. The second part will happen later tonight to add some more features / bugfixes / balance changes and preparations for the extinction event.





New Features

Added a back button to planet selection 🦑

Improved load times after combat 🦑

Added a new, shorter defeat sound

The next extinction event is now displayed with an exact date and time

Added an extinction countdown if the event is in less than 24 hours





Balance Changes

Vigor core increases action health by 4 (up from 2)

Witch core gives 2 health (down from 4)





Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where suppress / probability amplifier mode would stay active after certain UI inputs 🦑

Fixed some more post combat crashes

Fixed some typos and localisation errors 🦑

🦑: community suggestions or bug reports





Have fun playing :)



