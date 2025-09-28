-Improvements in level layout to prevent players getting lost
-Canisters take extra blade damage during their flight
-Gated player access to the armory with the blade
-Made skipping jump_blade harder
-Added one-way door to the butterfly chamber entrance
-Lowered the threshold for a crit effect
-The one that approaches has once again returned
-Added a needle on top of the needle
Hotfix 0.42:
Update notes via Steam Community
