28 September 2025 Build 20161029 Edited 28 September 2025 – 10:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Improvements in level layout to prevent players getting lost
-Canisters take extra blade damage during their flight
-Gated player access to the armory with the blade
-Made skipping jump_blade harder
-Added one-way door to the butterfly chamber entrance
-Lowered the threshold for a crit effect
-The one that approaches has once again returned
-Added a needle on top of the needle

Depot 3509161
