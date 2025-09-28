 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20161024 Edited 28 September 2025 – 10:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You can now move the map with your mouse! 🎉
Hold the right mouse button and drag to smoothly pan the camera.
This update makes navigation easier and more comfortable, especially if you prefer a one-handed, chill playstyle.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4018161
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 4018162
  • Loading history…
