You can now move the map with your mouse! 🎉
Hold the right mouse button and drag to smoothly pan the camera.
This update makes navigation easier and more comfortable, especially if you prefer a one-handed, chill playstyle.
Update 1.0.1: Mouse Drag Camera Controls
