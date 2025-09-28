【Content Additions & Specification Changes】
- Due to the significant fire damage caused by lightning strikes, we’ve limited the number of building fires that can occur from lightning during a single heavy rainstorm. (While it's historically accurate for castle towers to burn down from lightning, having fires break out all over the place doesn’t feel realistic in-game, so we've adjusted the system to reduce the chances of that happening.)
- Added "Basic Cooking" and "Princess Meals" to the bottom of the domestic technology tree. Cooking will now be done not in the kitchen turret but using campfires or the new "kitchen" facility planned for future updates.
- Increased the number of enemy units slightly during the mid-game ashigaru (foot soldier) challenge in "Shura" mode, as it had become too weak compared to regular raids.
- For characters like Zunko who join your party after a challenge, the home base will now automatically become a combat point right after they are recruited.
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where the game would freeze during combat if a commander appeared on Peaceful difficulty. (This was caused by missing commander parameters specific to the Peaceful difficulty setting.)
- Fixed an issue where, upon constructing a building, the flowing water check would trigger on nearby water and cause unintended flooding depending on the terrain.
- Fixed a bug where changing recipes didn’t properly cancel the previous item transport task.
- Fixed a bug where relocating the horse station (basyaku) would cause the associated work to stop.
Changed files in this update