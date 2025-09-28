- Added an option to show hit rolls from attacks in the text log

- Added a little explanation bubble to deployment

- Slippery changed to trigger only when attacked, not damage, and expire at start of turn not end. Evasion amount also reduced

- Fixed skills that require a condition to be present to be used (eg. Fearsower's stuff)

- Changed endless mode challenge level (dungeon +1) to increase health less but damage more, and now also ramp quickness

- Changes to Beast of Tellunos fight

- Changed Exultant's "Reactive Mutation" to provide mutations that expire at end of turn

- Campaign bosses now always reserve the right to say their bark at the start of combat

- Condensed mastery XP notifications in text log to be less spammy on level up

- Changed inventory hotkey (I) to behave more naturally

- Fixed screen bounds on ultrawide monitors