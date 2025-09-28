 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160962
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added an option to show hit rolls from attacks in the text log
- Added a little explanation bubble to deployment
- Slippery changed to trigger only when attacked, not damage, and expire at start of turn not end. Evasion amount also reduced
- Fixed skills that require a condition to be present to be used (eg. Fearsower's stuff)
- Changed endless mode challenge level (dungeon +1) to increase health less but damage more, and now also ramp quickness
- Changes to Beast of Tellunos fight
- Changed Exultant's "Reactive Mutation" to provide mutations that expire at end of turn
- Campaign bosses now always reserve the right to say their bark at the start of combat
- Condensed mastery XP notifications in text log to be less spammy on level up
- Changed inventory hotkey (I) to behave more naturally
- Fixed screen bounds on ultrawide monitors

