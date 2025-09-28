 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160921 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Update #11 – Preparing for the Festive Season!

Idle Life is getting ready for the festive times ahead – from spooky Halloween vibes to the cozy Christmas season. This update delivers a big content drop we’ve promised earlier!


📝 New Quests

5 brand-new Daily Quests for more variety every day
1 new Main Quest – including a shiny Achievement reward


🎯 Scratch It Expansion

10 new Scratch It rewards added – even more reasons to test your luck!


🛒 Shop Additions

5 new items are now available to buy and sell in the shop – expanding your trading options


📦 Fresh Content

This update also brings a handful of new items, including:
• Seasonal resources for crafting
• A limited spooky-themed surprise 👻
• And a little teaser of what’s coming for the winter holidays 🎄


💬 Feedback Matters

We’re heading into the most festive time of the year, and your feedback helps shape every step. Try out the new quests, Scratch It items, and shop content – and let us know what you think!


See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹

