🎉 Update #11 – Preparing for the Festive Season!
Idle Life is getting ready for the festive times ahead – from spooky Halloween vibes to the cozy Christmas season. This update delivers a big content drop we’ve promised earlier!
📝 New Quests
• 5 brand-new Daily Quests for more variety every day
• 1 new Main Quest – including a shiny Achievement reward
🎯 Scratch It Expansion
• 10 new Scratch It rewards added – even more reasons to test your luck!
🛒 Shop Additions
• 5 new items are now available to buy and sell in the shop – expanding your trading options
📦 Fresh Content
This update also brings a handful of new items, including:
• Seasonal resources for crafting
• A limited spooky-themed surprise 👻
• And a little teaser of what’s coming for the winter holidays 🎄
💬 Feedback Matters
We’re heading into the most festive time of the year, and your feedback helps shape every step. Try out the new quests, Scratch It items, and shop content – and let us know what you think!
See you soon,
— The Dev Goblin 👹
Changed files in this update