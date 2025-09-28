🎉 Update #11 – Preparing for the Festive Season!

Idle Life is getting ready for the festive times ahead – from spooky Halloween vibes to the cozy Christmas season. This update delivers a big content drop we’ve promised earlier!





📝 New Quests

• 5 brand-new Daily Quests for more variety every day

• 1 new Main Quest – including a shiny Achievement reward





🎯 Scratch It Expansion

• 10 new Scratch It rewards added – even more reasons to test your luck!





🛒 Shop Additions

• 5 new items are now available to buy and sell in the shop – expanding your trading options





📦 Fresh Content

This update also brings a handful of new items, including:

• Seasonal resources for crafting

• A limited spooky-themed surprise 👻

• And a little teaser of what’s coming for the winter holidays 🎄





💬 Feedback Matters

We’re heading into the most festive time of the year, and your feedback helps shape every step. Try out the new quests, Scratch It items, and shop content – and let us know what you think!





See you soon,

— The Dev Goblin 👹