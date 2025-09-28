 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160911 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • New Boss: Plague Herald (Appears in the middle of the Fireworn City map on Difficulty 1, or as a random encounter on Difficulty 2+)
  • New Boss: Undead Dragon (Final boss of Fireworn City on Difficulty 1, or can appear as a random encounter on Difficulty 2+)
  • New Weekly Challenge: Face off against Plague Herald and Undead Dragon (A great way to practice these new bosses!)
  • New Unknown Event (Fireworn City): Royal Greed NPC
  • Bug Fixe: Save system optimized for faster performance and reduced risk of save corruption
  • Improvement: Enemies now briefly shake when hit for clearer feedback
  • UI Improvements: Updated comparison colors in the Inventory menu, Blacksmith/Sibs menu, and Thebee Shop menu
  • Balance: Statue Dweller Phase 2 transformation animation sped up (4s → 2.8s)
  • Balance: Death Dagger attack damage increased (11–12 → 13–14)
  • Achievements: New achievements for defeating Plague Herald and Undead Dragon (plus one hidden achievement for a future boss)


Note: Due to the save system overhaul, existing save files will be wiped. Please contact me on Discord if you would like your save recovered.

