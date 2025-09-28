New Boss: Plague Herald (Appears in the middle of the Fireworn City map on Difficulty 1, or as a random encounter on Difficulty 2+)



New Boss: Undead Dragon (Final boss of Fireworn City on Difficulty 1, or can appear as a random encounter on Difficulty 2+)



New Weekly Challenge: Face off against Plague Herald and Undead Dragon (A great way to practice these new bosses!)



New Unknown Event (Fireworn City): Royal Greed NPC



Bug Fixe: Save system optimized for faster performance and reduced risk of save corruption



Improvement: Enemies now briefly shake when hit for clearer feedback



UI Improvements: Updated comparison colors in the Inventory menu, Blacksmith/Sibs menu, and Thebee Shop menu



Balance: Statue Dweller Phase 2 transformation animation sped up (4s → 2.8s)



Balance: Death Dagger attack damage increased (11–12 → 13–14)



Achievements: New achievements for defeating Plague Herald and Undead Dragon (plus one hidden achievement for a future boss)



Note: Due to the save system overhaul, existing save files will be wiped. Please contact me on Discord if you would like your save recovered.