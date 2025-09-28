



















New Content

New races have been added. Only battles are available; there is no world map gameplay yet. Test soldiers are provided.





Optimization

If you have a good CPU, you can raise the battle size to 1,000 soldiers. The default option is 420 soldiers, which is calibrated for minimum spec CPUs to maintain 60 FPS.

The Girl race is less optimized and requires 60% more processing. The Mushroom race also consumes about 20% more resources.





FSR Frame Generation

When you enable FSR, frame generation will also be automatically enabled. Five resolution upscaling options have been added as well. However, using only resolution upscaling without frame generation is not supported.







Formations & Unit Commands

Press Q to issue movement or charge commands to your units. The charge command can only be used once per unit.





Round System

The reinforcement system has been replaced by a round system. When one side is reduced to 20% of its troops, all remaining soldiers retreat to their base, and the reserve soldiers that couldn’t join earlier due to the battle size will enter the battlefield. The charge command is also recharged at this time.





Unified Impact System

Knockback from giant attacks, soldiers thrown by cavalry charges, staggering when hit, explosion reactions, and shield impact defense are all calculated with the same system.

This is designed so that if you maximize Strength and wield a two-handed hammer, you can launch lighter enemies 10 meters away or even stagger giants.







Formation Physics

Dense masses of heavy soldiers can push through lighter ones. If friendly cavalry collide at high speed into friendly infantry, the impact can carry through and push back even the enemy formation behind them.

Wedge formations have not yet been implemented, but once they are, heavy cavalry charging into dense infantry should split them apart.







Unit Size Division

Units are categorized into Normal, Large, and Extra Large. Extra Large units can blow away entire formations, but their bulk makes them vulnerable to ranged attacks.





Formation types

Pike square, circular shield wall, and line shield wall are special formations. They have unique pre-combat animations, but no dedicated melee AI has been implemented yet. Once in close combat, they revert to standard AI, losing their advantages.

Upcoming Before World Map Update

Before the world map update, the integrated sound manager, Girl race optimization, and appearance customization will be implemented first. This will take around 15 days. No separate update logs will be posted. The goal is to release a playable world update by November.

Issues to Be Fixed Soon

Most soldiers do not yet have proper stats.

Only one battle map (plains) is supported.

With larger troop counts, the map feels too small.

Soldier skeletons have been upgraded for UE5, but motion alignment hasn’t been fine-tuned, making attack hitboxes imprecise.

No integrated sound manager, so audio cuts out.

Some attack animations using both upper and lower body are desynced with movement.

Unit commands are drag-based, causing misclicks. This will be changed to right-click movement.

Monster-type units’ bodies overlap each other. This will be fixed soon.

Issues With No Clear Fix Timeline