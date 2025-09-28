Adjusted mission display in Story Mode, making goals clearer and allowing players to optionally skip some missions.
Added active industry acquisitions to improve parts of the gameplay experience.
Fixed a crash in Sandbox Mode that could occur when playing for a long time with many rival companies.
(Note: Existing Sandbox saves that already encountered this bug may still crash for now. Our programmer is working hard on a permanent fix.)
September 28 Patch Update – Sandbox Crash Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update