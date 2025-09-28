 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160895 Edited 28 September 2025 – 13:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Adjusted mission display in Story Mode, making goals clearer and allowing players to optionally skip some missions.

  2. Added active industry acquisitions to improve parts of the gameplay experience.

  3. Fixed a crash in Sandbox Mode that could occur when playing for a long time with many rival companies.
    (Note: Existing Sandbox saves that already encountered this bug may still crash for now. Our programmer is working hard on a permanent fix.)

Changed files in this update

