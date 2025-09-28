Misc. bugfixes
Game:
Corrected 1 typo
Prevented you from drinking too much during the 'Never have I ever' game.
DLC:
Added information that you have to exit the 'trailer free-roam' to trigger the achievement.
Remember, the DLC can (and probably will) be expanded at any time when I see the need for more information, so keep mentioning what you think can be improved, and I'll add it.
Patch notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update