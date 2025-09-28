 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20160890 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Misc. bugfixes

Game:
Corrected 1 typo
Prevented you from drinking too much during the 'Never have I ever' game.

DLC:
Added information that you have to exit the 'trailer free-roam' to trigger the achievement.

Remember, the DLC can (and probably will) be expanded at any time when I see the need for more information, so keep mentioning what you think can be improved, and I'll add it.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2890151
  • Loading history…
DLC 4000030 Depot 4000030
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link