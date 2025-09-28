Hello, this is the JDL Development Team.

The following fixes and improvements have been applied and will take effect after exiting the game and updating.

We identified a bug where excessive unit overlap in the summon area caused performance issues, including server delays and frame drops. To address this at the root, we have set the maximum summonable units to 70.

Once you reach 70 units, you will need to sell or merge units before summoning additional ones.

[Improvements]

Added a “Back” button to the Progression UI.

Added race-specific upgrade sound effects.

Optimized lag that occurred during multiple summons.

Added a “Batch Summon” feature when right-clicking the summon button. You can summon up to 10 times at once.

The leaderboard ranking is now recorded based on a single Steam ID. Display will remain based on nickname, as before.

[Bug Fixes]

Fixed an issue where the game would not end properly after defeating the Wave 150 boss due to remaining monsters.

Fixed an issue where dragging for multi-selecting heroes would occasionally not work.

Fixed an issue where the elf’s slow debuff would occasionally not be removed.

Fixed an issue where the screen would be cut off when changing resolution.

Regarding the reported “Invincible Monsters” and “Attack Stop” issues, we have made multiple attempts to reproduce them and have applied improvements to the suspected code areas. We will continue with internal testing and gameplay monitoring to ensure a stable gaming environment.