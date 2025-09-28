Version 0.0.10.3 is now live for Life Blood. Fixing a lot of bugs, adding much polish and filling in some small holes in content.
* Added new Bandit crossbow model.
* Added subtle VFX for Illusion Walls.
* Added popup reminder text for locked Doors.
* Added new sounds for activating and losing the Parry Reward, trying to Parry through a Dash attack, and hitting the Skull Splitter and Stunning Strike Parry Rewards.
* Intro cinematic is now consistent with the actual level.
* Items can now be used from the Quick Menu.
* Player can no longer move while moving on an Elevator.
* Elevators now pause movement over level transitions.
* Armour pickups are now more obvious.
* Opening the Pause Menu now unhides the HUD automatically.
* Lanternhead Halfstaff is now found with Light Dart by default.
* Grave Spirits are now weaker to Light Damage.
* Revamped Fall Damage system.
* Adjusted various areas of level design to accommodate new Fall Damage system.
* Adjusted Parry Timings to be more accessible.
* Adjusted damage for Cursed Sibling.
* Adjusted Enemy placements in Lonnehart Village.
* Adjusted Enemy behaviour after getting Staggered.
* Adjusted Sprint speeds.
* Adjusted Weapon glow effect.
* Adjusted various Enemy Stagger weights.
* Fixed Bandits entering the Executioner Bossfight.
* Fixed delayed Stagger animation when Parrying Enemies.
* Fixed Enemies spamming (often unavoidable) attacks when at the edge of their aggro zone.
* Fixed Executioner bugged Stagger animation.
* Fixed Standing Ground functionality.
* Fixed Tutorial ending text overlapping.
* Fixed Enemy Ai getting stuck and simply approaching Player to do nothing.
* Fixed Enemy Ai incorrectly implemented Strafe direction swapping.
* Fixed Blood Spirits and Grave Spirits not using the Attack Alerts.
* Fixed Caged Spellcaster crawling Ai.
* Fixed broken Chain texture in Cavern Graveyard.
* Fixed Illusion Chests not saving correctly.
* Fixed bug resulting in Enemy health bars appearing when out of range to lock on.
