Version 0.0.10.3 is now live for Life Blood. Fixing a lot of bugs, adding much polish and filling in some small holes in content.

* Added new Bandit crossbow model.

* Added subtle VFX for Illusion Walls.

* Added popup reminder text for locked Doors.

* Added new sounds for activating and losing the Parry Reward, trying to Parry through a Dash attack, and hitting the Skull Splitter and Stunning Strike Parry Rewards.

* Intro cinematic is now consistent with the actual level.

* Items can now be used from the Quick Menu.

* Player can no longer move while moving on an Elevator.

* Elevators now pause movement over level transitions.

* Armour pickups are now more obvious.

* Opening the Pause Menu now unhides the HUD automatically.

* Lanternhead Halfstaff is now found with Light Dart by default.

* Grave Spirits are now weaker to Light Damage.

* Revamped Fall Damage system.

* Adjusted various areas of level design to accommodate new Fall Damage system.

* Adjusted Parry Timings to be more accessible.

* Adjusted damage for Cursed Sibling.

* Adjusted Enemy placements in Lonnehart Village.

* Adjusted Enemy behaviour after getting Staggered.

* Adjusted Sprint speeds.

* Adjusted Weapon glow effect.

* Adjusted various Enemy Stagger weights.

* Fixed Bandits entering the Executioner Bossfight.

* Fixed delayed Stagger animation when Parrying Enemies.

* Fixed Enemies spamming (often unavoidable) attacks when at the edge of their aggro zone.

* Fixed Executioner bugged Stagger animation.

* Fixed Standing Ground functionality.

* Fixed Tutorial ending text overlapping.

* Fixed Enemy Ai getting stuck and simply approaching Player to do nothing.

* Fixed Enemy Ai incorrectly implemented Strafe direction swapping.

* Fixed Blood Spirits and Grave Spirits not using the Attack Alerts.

* Fixed Caged Spellcaster crawling Ai.

* Fixed broken Chain texture in Cavern Graveyard.

* Fixed Illusion Chests not saving correctly.

* Fixed bug resulting in Enemy health bars appearing when out of range to lock on.

Thanks for playing <3