This update was actually a bit bigger than I expected it to be.

In a recent update, the lighting started looking a bit nicer, which had the side effect of making the "black barriers" more visible. This really bothered me, so I said that eventually, I would make another update to remove those.

This is that update.

What I didn't expect though, was to do so much other stuff at the same time, this is actually the 2nd most packed changelog if I'm not mistaken! Not quite enough in terms of new content for me to consider it a proper major update, but it's definitely not a small patch.

Anyways, below are the Patch Notes copy & pasted from the Changelog:

Additions:

- Lean Monsters now visibly walk toward the player and throughout your room.

- Emily Tauren now drops down from the ceiling.

- The Title Room has several more moving conveyors to be more visually interesting.

- Custom Game now has the Boss functionality to summon more enemies.

- Custom Game now has levels for the Boss Aerial Attack functionality.

- Emily Tauren's model is now visible in the Model Viewer.

Subtraction:

- The black barrier that covers the "window" you throw through is gone.

This was removed because a recent update's lighting change made it more unnatural to look at.

Changes:

- The amount of PTSD required to progress through the game has been decreased.

This is because late-game felt very boring due to having too much PTSD for the game to feel like a challenge anymore.

Now, you'll enter post-game content sooner (5k PTSD rather than 8k).

- Some progression elements have been reshuffled because I felt like it.

- Moved the Profiles Menu up slightly for better visibility.

- "Not Available in Demo" text has been made more consistent.

- Adjusted Crosshair placement to make navigating menus feel a little better.

- The Comedic Entry AI behaviour from the Lean Monsters now triggers under a certain condition rather than as a random behaviour.

Fun Fact: The current implementation was actually the original intended one.

- Shadow Hands and the Boss Aerial Attack are now compatible with each other in Custom Game.

They previously weren't because the Aerial Attack was designed to replace the Shadow Hands in the Bossfight, but Custom Game should've allowed it tbh.

Bug Fixes:

- Fixed button collisions on the Custom Game Menu.

- Various Cuboids of Tobias Lehnen's Medicalean that didn't actually contain Medicalean now no longer colour cycle.

- "Unbeatable" Achievement is no accurately labelled as Not Available in Demo.

- The door in Tobias Lehnen's Hideout can now longer be opened in the Demo.

- You can no longer access the teasers for my next game project in the Demo.

- The Craig erroneously set the Lean Monster Attack Door Times to Infinite rather than Doorn't, this has been corrected.

- Lean Monsters who entered via Comedic Entry now appear in-room in the correct location.

- Lean Monsters who break down your door now appear at the same height as all the others.

Also, not part of the Changelog thing I wanted to add here, there is still definitely more for Lean Simulator: Desperation coming in the future.

I am using this to announce that I'll soon be writing a guidebook for the game (at least I intend to) and of course when my next game project gets a little further along, I'll be adding new content to Lean Simulator: Desperation to tease that a little more.

I've actually been thinking for a little while now about how exactly to approach that, so here's a few ideas I have:

1) I could do what I've done already, and expand on the 100% reward or add other secrets or challenge rewards, but then most people won't see it, which kind of defeats the point of a teaser.

2) I could post teasers in the Steam Community Tab, but honestly, I think most people are ignoring the Steam Community Tab tbh.

3) I could make a separate .exe that's made available to people who own LeanSimD, but then you have to select which file to run when you open the game or it's a secret in the files (I've experimented with this idea before but it was terrible and not for anything interesting), neither of those options sound good to me.

4) I could make a free DLC. People who don't care don't need to grab it, it remains separate from the main game, people who have it will get properly notified of updates, yeah, I like this option. I'm not confirming a LeanSimD DLC because I haven't experimented on how to actually handle that on an implementation perspective yet, but it's definitely an option I quite like.

So that was my post this time around, hope you like the update and hope to see you next time!