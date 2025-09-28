 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160788 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hotfix server update:

Fixed synchronization of game time with the server room.

Improved connection stability.

:warning: NOTE: Tests and fixes related to server performance are still ongoing. I kindly ask for a bit more patience.

