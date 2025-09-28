Bug Fixes Are Next!

More planned for the game!

Adjusting the hitboxes of enemies



Adding a dash attack!



Adding more enemy variety (not just color adjustments/reskins)!



Weapon and ammo pickups!



Better looking maps!



More settings (fov sliders, etc)



Hello everyone, Sigyaad here with yet another daily update to the game, yesterday, I added jumping to the game!This time I've adjusted the bosses so that they are now much stronger on the normal difficulties!Bosses now also have a health bar!And I added a bug fix! Weapons should no longer "critically miss" when you aim at the sky!I know I said I wanted to implement some additional features first before going on a bug-killing spree, but I'm gonna make the descision to kill as many of the major bugs as I can right now and then work on implementing the new features such as a reworked dash attack, shotgun altfire, etc.Stay tuned for more updates! I plan on adding many more features and changes to the game as per your feedback! Which include, but not limited toAnd much much more! Thanks again! Have a wonderful rest of your day!