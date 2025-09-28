This time I've adjusted the bosses so that they are now much stronger on the normal difficulties!
You can now no longer kill them in 3 seconds with the knifes! Yaaaay!!
Bosses now also have a health bar!
And I added a bug fix! Weapons should no longer "critically miss" when you aim at the sky!
Bug Fixes Are Next!
I know I said I wanted to implement some additional features first before going on a bug-killing spree, but I'm gonna make the descision to kill as many of the major bugs as I can right now and then work on implementing the new features such as a reworked dash attack, shotgun altfire, etc.
More planned for the game!
Stay tuned for more updates! I plan on adding many more features and changes to the game as per your feedback! Which include, but not limited to
- Adjusting the hitboxes of enemies
- Adding a dash attack!
- Adding more enemy variety (not just color adjustments/reskins)!
- Weapon and ammo pickups!
- Better looking maps!
- More settings (fov sliders, etc)
And much much more! Thanks again! Have a wonderful rest of your day!
Changed files in this update