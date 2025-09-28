 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20160745 Edited 28 September 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, Sigyaad here with yet another daily update to the game, yesterday, I added jumping to the game!

This time I've adjusted the bosses so that they are now much stronger on the normal difficulties!

You can now no longer kill them in 3 seconds with the knifes! Yaaaay!!

Bosses now also have a health bar!

And I added a bug fix! Weapons should no longer "critically miss" when you aim at the sky!


Bug Fixes Are Next!


I know I said I wanted to implement some additional features first before going on a bug-killing spree, but I'm gonna make the descision to kill as many of the major bugs as I can right now and then work on implementing the new features such as a reworked dash attack, shotgun altfire, etc.

More planned for the game!


Stay tuned for more updates! I plan on adding many more features and changes to the game as per your feedback! Which include, but not limited to

  • Adjusting the hitboxes of enemies
  • Adding a dash attack!
  • Adding more enemy variety (not just color adjustments/reskins)!
  • Weapon and ammo pickups!
  • Better looking maps!
  • More settings (fov sliders, etc)

And much much more! Thanks again! Have a wonderful rest of your day!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3864011
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link