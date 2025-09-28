1: The consumption system has been reworked. NPCs now generate daily consumption urges. If eligible player-operated facilities exist within a certain range, NPCs will visit to make purchases. When within LOD optimization range, players will receive a carrier pigeon message notifying them of the consumption activity. Currently, NPCs exhibit urges to eat, drink, and soak in hot springs. After confirming the stability of this new consumption system, we will add more consumption types to ensure the management gameplay functions as intended.

2: The faction relationship map has been redesigned. Clicking a faction icon now quickly jumps to its corresponding diplomacy page.

3: Faction relationships have been overhauled. Relationships between factions are now independent and no longer depend on the relationships between their disciples. Disciple relationships between different factions will have an attitude modifier to simulate the complex dynamics of the martial world. Each faction now has a default base relationship with other factions. We will add NPC sect combat, evolution, and more content later.

4: Added a supply feature to NPC assistance options. Selected NPCs will purchase materials and items on a 3-day cycle. Acquisition prices fluctuate and can be adjusted via the corresponding option in NPC conversation - “Ask About News.” Adjustments take effect every 3 days. If not inquired, purchases default to base prices for players who prefer stable transactions. NPC purchase quotas are limited and determined by their strength level, refreshing every 3 days. Currently supported NPCs for supply are: “Stable Keeper,” “Hot Spring Keeper,” “Artisan,” “Music Hall Keeper,” “Bartender,” “Blacksmith,” “Physician,” and “Weaver.”

5: The NPC salary system has been redesigned. NPCs now receive fixed income and corresponding materials every 3 days based on their status/strength level, facilitating player interactions with them.



