2025.09.28 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash that occurred after playing the Burger King minigame for the fourth time.
Fixed an issue where tree stumps placed via Blueprint would not grow; they now grow correctly.
Fixed a bug where the toilet couldn’t be brought down near the seaside.
Fixed text errors in the spellbook.
Fixed the mouse cursor appearing when opening the quick-select radial menu with a gamepad.
Fixed a soft-lock caused by demolishing a storage shelf while it was in an error state.
New Content
You can now catch stones while fishing.
Trophy bases can now hold two items.
A hotfix for the “cannot interact midway” bug in Burger King is currently being tested on the beta branch. Enter the test code bgkpuglictest in the game’s settings under Beta to access the test version.
