Update Time: 2025/9/28 13:50 UTC

Patch Notes:

Doll Pidge now triggers at turn start rather than battle start, and can trigger up to 3 times per battle.

Crystal Figurine, Scarlet Spear, and Mana Stone are no longer destroyed after being triggered twice. They can now be triggered up to twice per turn.

Queen's Lash now deals 2 damage to all allied Wound pawns whenever a Wound pawn is deployed, instead of only dealing 4 damage to the Wound pawn deployed.

Cards gained via Mimicry Rune now lose -1 MP cost. Mimicry Rune's Consume trait has been changed to the Charge trait.

Sinister Banquet now recovers 30% lost Health (up from 20%).

Nature's Hand MP cost reduced from 2 to 1.

Overcharge now grants +2 Health (up from +1).

The first Fatigue turn in Mastery Mode now deals less damage.

Improved description typesetting for cards with multiple traits.

Fixed an issue where certain cards in your hand could not be selected when enemies advanced while Auto-playing multiple cards.