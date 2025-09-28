1. Fixed the issue of abnormal character upgrade experience in certain situations.
2.We won't run away. If there are any bugs in the game, you can go to the group to give feedback, and we will fix them as soon as possible
3.In September, we are working on a challenge dungeon, which will be launched soon.
Fix minor bugs and progress
