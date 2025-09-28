Greetings settlers, 🏛️

The day has finally come – Rise of the Settlement is now available in Early Access on Steam! 🏰🌾

This marks the beginning of our journey together. After months of work, testing, and polishing, the game is ready to open its gates for you to build, grow, and shape your own settlement.

🔑 What you can expect right now:

A starting settlement with only a handful of people.

Core survival mechanics: food, thirst, stamina, and happiness.

Production chains: foraging, woodcutting, quarrying, farming, and more.

A simple but dynamic barter system to trade resources.

Research technologies that unlock new possibilities as your community grows.

A questing system to guide progress and expand your settlement.

Each villager has their own personality, skills, and family ties.

🚧 What’s coming next in Early Access:

Enhancements to existing systems: animal husbandry, villager needs, active neighbor markets, and more.

Additional buildings and professions.

Expanded tech trees.

Deeper family and villager systems.

Trade posts, caravans, and a currency-based economy.

Territories and map exploration.

🛠️ My commitment to you as a solo developer:

Updates every two weeks with the latest features and improvements.

Active engagement : I’ll respond promptly to community feedback.

Transparency: regular updates on concepts, progress, and challenges via Discord and Steam news.

This release is just the first step, and your feedback will shape everything that comes next.

🙏 Thank you so much for your support, wishlists, and encouragement throughout development. Now it’s your turn to lead your settlers to a new life!

🎮 Join our community:

👉 Discord Server

Let’s begin this journey together!

— Luki