 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20160612 Edited 28 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Difficulty mode affects Arcade (target speeds, hints and learning items)
  • If you make a mistake on Wizard (Hard) mode, game's over
  • Difficulty mode affects Surveillance (robot detection speeds, keypad hints)
  • Fixed behaviour of fish and dog when the main tank empties in Aquarium
  • Wired aquarium achievement

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 3159071
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3159072
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link