Physical Engine Scaling Improvement (Beta): The physical engine's scaling to the screen has been improved. It now adapts better to 4K resolution. However, since all calculations are CPU-bound, you might still experience issues with this feature if your processor isn't powerful enough. If the ball movement is sluggish or slow, we recommend switching back to at least 1920x1080.



Manual Platform Control: The platform can now be manually controlled for 30 seconds if you hit the platform activator. More information is available under the Help button, as shown in the graphic.