We will be performing a live update at 2:00 AM PT on September 28. Ongoing matches will not be affected during the update, but matchmaking will be temporarily unavailable. Please exit the game, update your game client via Steam, and then relaunch the game.

▌ Fixes

Fixed collision errors on the Vesca map that caused players to spawn underground after death.

Fixed an issue with the DMP SMG's incorrect burst-fire mode.

Fixed missing localized text for achievements related to the Vesca map.

