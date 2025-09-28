This build has not been seen in a public branch.

September 28th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

Fixed incorrect display of evolution long-press interaction prompt icons

Fixed incorrect button prompts when using non-Xbox layout controllers upon game launch

Experience Improvements

Optimized visual effects for Famine Bullets

Other Updates

Adjusted some sound effect configurations

Updated multilingual text content

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that cross-branch multiplayer is unavailable due to version differences between branches.

