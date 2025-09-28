September 28th Update Announcement
Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.
Beta Branch Update
Bug Fixes
Fixed incorrect display of evolution long-press interaction prompt icons
Fixed incorrect button prompts when using non-Xbox layout controllers upon game launch
Experience Improvements
Optimized visual effects for Famine Bullets
Other Updates
Adjusted some sound effect configurations
Updated multilingual text content
How to Switch to the Beta Branch
In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)
Please note that cross-branch multiplayer is unavailable due to version differences between branches.
Veewo Games
Changed depots in beta branch