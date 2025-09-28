 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160505 Edited 29 September 2025 – 09:13:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

September 28th Update Announcement

Note: Updating the version may cause errors in saved game data. Please complete your current gameplay session before updating.

Beta Branch Update

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed incorrect display of evolution long-press interaction prompt icons

  • Fixed incorrect button prompts when using non-Xbox layout controllers upon game launch

Experience Improvements

  • Optimized visual effects for Famine Bullets

Other Updates

  • Adjusted some sound effect configurations

  • Updated multilingual text content

How to Switch to the Beta Branch

In your Steam Library >>> Neon Abyss 2 >>> Right-click >>> Properties >>> Betas >>> Beta (no password required)

Please note that cross-branch multiplayer is unavailable due to version differences between branches.

Veewo Games

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20160505
Depot 2235201
