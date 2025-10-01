Hey everyone!
We’ve just rolled out a new update focused primarily on improving stability and squashing bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:
Multiple crash issues resolved
Various UI glitches cleaned up
Improved performance in several areas
Fixed bugs affecting gameplay mechanics
Minor localization corrections
Thanks so much for your feedback and continued support — it helps us make the game better with each update. As always, if you run into any issues, let us know in the community hub or via support!
Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!
Changed files in this update