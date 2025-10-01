Hey everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a new update focused primarily on improving stability and squashing bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:

Multiple crash issues resolved

Various UI glitches cleaned up

Improved performance in several areas

Fixed bugs affecting gameplay mechanics

Minor localization corrections

Thanks so much for your feedback and continued support — it helps us make the game better with each update. As always, if you run into any issues, let us know in the community hub or via support!

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!