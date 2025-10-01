 Skip to content
1 October 2025 Build 20160457
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We’ve just rolled out a new update focused primarily on improving stability and squashing bugs. Here’s what’s been fixed:

  • Multiple crash issues resolved

  • Various UI glitches cleaned up

  • Improved performance in several areas

  • Fixed bugs affecting gameplay mechanics

  • Minor localization corrections

Thanks so much for your feedback and continued support — it helps us make the game better with each update. As always, if you run into any issues, let us know in the community hub or via support!

Stay tuned for more updates coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2336761
