Hello friends! Its been a while. We've decided to make some improvements to Voxelotl Garden so that we can actually get to a release status in steam! Here's the list of changes!
New Achievements
Use slide
Place a decoration
Have a Voxelotl kick a ball
New Decorations
Slide
Ball
Fence
Stone Pillar
Stone Arch
Bug fixes
Eggs no longer rocket away from you when they are created or hatched (sorry)
Voxelotl tracker now shows their hats properly
Improved the navmesh on the stairs to be less jumpy and crazy
Fixed a bug that would cause decorations to dissapear when new ones were bought
Fixed a few issues with coin not properly being spent in the store
Fixed issues with the eyes from hiding Voxelotl being too low
Fixed an issue where Voxelotl would queue up for interactions from across the map. Now they won't wait in line forever for another Voxelotl across the map
Fixed the Hangry achievement so it actually triggers now
Poop no longer floats (Sorry to spoil your fun)
Removed lit shaders to simplify rendering and improve framerate
