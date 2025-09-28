 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160336 Edited 28 September 2025 – 18:39:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends! Its been a while. We've decided to make some improvements to Voxelotl Garden so that we can actually get to a release status in steam! Here's the list of changes!

New Achievements

Use slide

Place a decoration

Have a Voxelotl kick a ball

New Decorations

Slide

Ball

Fence

Stone Pillar

Stone Arch

Bug fixes

  • Eggs no longer rocket away from you when they are created or hatched (sorry)

  • Voxelotl tracker now shows their hats properly

  • Improved the navmesh on the stairs to be less jumpy and crazy

  • Fixed a bug that would cause decorations to dissapear when new ones were bought

  • Fixed a few issues with coin not properly being spent in the store

  • Fixed issues with the eyes from hiding Voxelotl being too low

  • Fixed an issue where Voxelotl would queue up for interactions from across the map. Now they won't wait in line forever for another Voxelotl across the map

  • Fixed the Hangry achievement so it actually triggers now

  • Poop no longer floats (Sorry to spoil your fun)

  • Removed lit shaders to simplify rendering and improve framerate

