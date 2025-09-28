Hello friends! Its been a while. We've decided to make some improvements to Voxelotl Garden so that we can actually get to a release status in steam! Here's the list of changes!

Eggs no longer rocket away from you when they are created or hatched (sorry)

Voxelotl tracker now shows their hats properly

Improved the navmesh on the stairs to be less jumpy and crazy

Fixed a bug that would cause decorations to dissapear when new ones were bought

Fixed a few issues with coin not properly being spent in the store

Fixed issues with the eyes from hiding Voxelotl being too low

Fixed an issue where Voxelotl would queue up for interactions from across the map. Now they won't wait in line forever for another Voxelotl across the map

Fixed the Hangry achievement so it actually triggers now

Poop no longer floats (Sorry to spoil your fun)