 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Hades II SILENT HILL f Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20160326 Edited 28 September 2025 – 11:32:42 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New hero! Jason is skilled in using magic to enhance the strength of his troops. He initially possesses the "Resurrection" spell and has a unique new spell called "Blood Arrow" that deals damage to enemies and inflicts sustained damage while stealing mana. If he kills directly, the negative state will be passed on to a random enemy unit on the field.

Added clearance screen "Jason's Journey"

Added new equipment such as "Bloodthirsty Hood" and "VIP Letter"

New combat units have been added, including "Lantern Monster", "Wizard", and "Skeleton Dog"

Partial UI and detail adjustment optimization

Changed files in this update

Depot 3941461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link