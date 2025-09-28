New hero! Jason is skilled in using magic to enhance the strength of his troops. He initially possesses the "Resurrection" spell and has a unique new spell called "Blood Arrow" that deals damage to enemies and inflicts sustained damage while stealing mana. If he kills directly, the negative state will be passed on to a random enemy unit on the field.

Added clearance screen "Jason's Journey"

Added new equipment such as "Bloodthirsty Hood" and "VIP Letter"

New combat units have been added, including "Lantern Monster", "Wizard", and "Skeleton Dog"

Partial UI and detail adjustment optimization