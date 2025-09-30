It's time for another round of Balance Adjustments! We've heard your feedback and have been hard at work tuning the battlefield.

Combat Pace is slightly accelerated across the board. Get ready for faster action!

Emissary Demon: Attack Power reduced , but Attack Interval drastically decreased . Overall DPS remains unchanged .

Skeleton Guard: Health increased by 50% and Attack Power reduced by 50% . Attack Range slightly extended , and Knockback distance shortened . This unit is now much more focused on its tanking role .

Halberd Lord: Defense capacity slightly increased , Attack Power increased by 30% , but Movement Speed is reduced by 40% . Now a more deliberate powerhouse.

Dual-Axe Fiend: Movement Speed increased by 70% and Health increased by 70% .

Claw Strider: Movement Speed increased by 70% and Attack Power increased by 100% . This will significantly enhance their ability to quickly return to the front line.

Fire Moth: Health reduced by 50% , Attack Power increased by 100% . These are now glass cannons!

Fel Wyrm: Health increased by 13% , Attack Power reduced by 30% .

Reflective Shield: Shield Durability increased by 1000%, and the shield now 100% reflects all incoming ranged attacks. A true countermeasure.

Dragon's Nova: Effect location now more accurately aligns with the actual damage area. What you see is what you hit!

Chaos Assault: Attack range increased, number of hits increased from 8 to 32, and it no longer damages friendly units. Unleash the chaos, safely!

Skeletal Arrow: Attack Power increased from 50+200%×Witch’s Attack Power to 55+200%×Witch’s Attack Power. A small but meaningful buff.

Poison Wave: Cooldown reduced by 30%. More frequent toxin deployment!

Fiend's Pact: Summoned Demon Attack Power increased by 500%, but Health is reduced by 50%. High-risk, high-reward summon.

Shadow Archer: Duration increased by 100%, but Cooldown increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

Soul-Stealing Skull: Attack Power per skull increased by 40%.

Fire Wall: Damage reduced by 80% (Note: Enemies will now take damage multiple times when walking through the wall). This changes its function from burst to persistent damage over time.