We have updated the game.
Details of the update are as follows:
Cloud redesign and new features
The cloud system has been completely overhauled. This brings the following new features:
Radar lock disruption and missile evasion using clouds
You can now use clouds to hide from enemies or break missile guidance, allowing for new tactical options.
Map redesign
The “City” map, which was previously very difficult, has been significantly revamped.
Additionally, map detail has been increased for more refined terrain expression.
Other adjustments
Added muzzle flashes when firing and upon bullet impact
Added engine exhaust heat haze behind jet engines
Please note that this update may cause performance degradation.
If you experience heavy slowdown or other issues, please contact us via the community features.
Update Notice – 2025/09/28
