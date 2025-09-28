We have updated the game.

Details of the update are as follows:



Cloud redesign and new features

The cloud system has been completely overhauled. This brings the following new features:



Radar lock disruption and missile evasion using clouds

You can now use clouds to hide from enemies or break missile guidance, allowing for new tactical options.



Map redesign

The “City” map, which was previously very difficult, has been significantly revamped.

Additionally, map detail has been increased for more refined terrain expression.



Other adjustments



Added muzzle flashes when firing and upon bullet impact



Added engine exhaust heat haze behind jet engines



Please note that this update may cause performance degradation.

If you experience heavy slowdown or other issues, please contact us via the community features.