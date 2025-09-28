 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160158 Edited 28 September 2025 – 08:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,
this is a very minor fix to remove an issue that only a few players were experiencing, triggering a wrong "end of demo" after successfully completing the "Strike Team" quest (just before the first full moon events).
Before the game was showing end of demo texts before continuing anyway, which was confusing, now there shouldn't be any more references to a demo.
Thanks

