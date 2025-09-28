Hi all,
this is a very minor fix to remove an issue that only a few players were experiencing, triggering a wrong "end of demo" after successfully completing the "Strike Team" quest (just before the first full moon events).
Before the game was showing end of demo texts before continuing anyway, which was confusing, now there shouldn't be any more references to a demo.
Thanks
Update notes for Cursed Lands
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Cursed Lands Content Depot 758321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update