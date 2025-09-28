 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160147 Edited 28 September 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I noticed allies were having trouble making contact with the enemy, I've moved the hitbox to make it a bit easier for them.

Watch them pwn your pesky unplayed games, as your most played allies should!

Allies no longer block the character, you can now move through them, similar to spectators.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3356711
