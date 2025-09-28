I noticed allies were having trouble making contact with the enemy, I've moved the hitbox to make it a bit easier for them.
Watch them pwn your pesky unplayed games, as your most played allies should!
Allies no longer block the character, you can now move through them, similar to spectators.
Greatly improved Ally hit rate
