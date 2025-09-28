Hey Shippers!



We been tracking the % of the achievements and we want Ship Inc to be achievement hunted during the content playtime. So went ahead and made some changes.



Removed:

- Achievement: Buy the house on the hardest difficulty



Changed:

- Achievement: Send 1000 orders correctly -> Send 500 orders correctly

- Achievement: End your 5th month -> End your 3th month



Thank you for your support and comments <3