Hey Shippers!
We been tracking the % of the achievements and we want Ship Inc to be achievement hunted during the content playtime. So went ahead and made some changes.
Removed:
- Achievement: Buy the house on the hardest difficulty
Changed:
- Achievement: Send 1000 orders correctly -> Send 500 orders correctly
- Achievement: End your 5th month -> End your 3th month
Thank you for your support and comments <3
Ship, Inc v1.0.92 - More Achievement Balancing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3496001
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3496002
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3496003
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update