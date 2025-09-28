 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160091 Edited 28 September 2025 – 07:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey Shippers!

We been tracking the % of the achievements and we want Ship Inc to be achievement hunted during the content playtime. So went ahead and made some changes.

Removed:
- Achievement: Buy the house on the hardest difficulty

Changed:
- Achievement: Send 1000 orders correctly -> Send 500 orders correctly
- Achievement: End your 5th month -> End your 3th month

Thank you for your support and comments <3

