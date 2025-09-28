New Challenge Mode Gameplay!
- Added the “Alien Giant Turtle” challenge map. The turtle will attack your base on Day 15—be prepared!
Map Editor Updates
- Added 3 new building types, 2 types of abandoned cars, 1 wall type, and 2 container types.
- When uploading to the Workshop, you can now enable the sharing option. Once shared, other players can download, edit, and re-upload your map.
Bug Fixes & Optimizations
- Fixed a bug where ammo/food/fuel delivery thresholds were not retained when loading a save.
- Optimized lumberyard worker logic: workers will now prioritize chopping trees for logs; if no trees are nearby, they will fetch logs from the warehouse.
- Added warehouse filter function to trucks.
- Improved vehicle selection indicator—selected vehicles are now easier to identify.
- Optimized multi-language text formatting issues in the tech tree descriptions.
Changed files in this update