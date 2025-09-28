 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20160066 Edited 28 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Challenge Mode Gameplay!

  • Added the “Alien Giant Turtle” challenge map. The turtle will attack your base on Day 15—be prepared!


Map Editor Updates

  • Added 3 new building types, 2 types of abandoned cars, 1 wall type, and 2 container types.
  • When uploading to the Workshop, you can now enable the sharing option. Once shared, other players can download, edit, and re-upload your map.


Bug Fixes & Optimizations

  • Fixed a bug where ammo/food/fuel delivery thresholds were not retained when loading a save.
  • Optimized lumberyard worker logic: workers will now prioritize chopping trees for logs; if no trees are nearby, they will fetch logs from the warehouse.
  • Added warehouse filter function to trucks.
  • Improved vehicle selection indicator—selected vehicles are now easier to identify.
  • Optimized multi-language text formatting issues in the tech tree descriptions.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3351651
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link