28 September 2025 Build 20160061 Edited 28 September 2025 – 07:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Rugby Fans

Latest patch notes:

1) Added International players to the career mode , which can be acquired. Get your scouting level up to 11 or higher, and start adding international players to the free agent list.
2) Kick chase re-worked. Now players across the field will chase kicks ahead better.
3) Support runners are a bit smarter.

Enjoy

