Latest patch notes:
1) Added International players to the career mode , which can be acquired. Get your scouting level up to 11 or higher, and start adding international players to the free agent list.
2) Kick chase re-worked. Now players across the field will chase kicks ahead better.
3) Support runners are a bit smarter.
Patch V1.12
