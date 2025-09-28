Pre-Alpha 0.8.0 (Unstable) Changes
System(s) Changes:
Added two additional original tracks for the game scene; one of which is used in the country selection scene as well. The two sound tracks in the game scene cycle between one another
Bug Fixes:
Units now correctly move to fronts when the front is advancing (big)
Post-Annexation pathfinding issues have been fixed
Known Issues:
Lag; the game needs optimization (especially during major wars between equals)
The AI is a bit dumb; it needs to allocate all units to war fronts (e.g. French units defending Italian border when its getting invaded through Alsace)
