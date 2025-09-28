 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20160002 Edited 28 September 2025 – 08:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Pre-Alpha 0.8.0 (Unstable) Changes

+

System(s) Changes:

  • Added two additional original tracks for the game scene; one of which is used in the country selection scene as well. The two sound tracks in the game scene cycle between one another

Bug Fixes:

  • Units now correctly move to fronts when the front is advancing (big)

  • Post-Annexation pathfinding issues have been fixed

Known Issues:

  • Lag; the game needs optimization (especially during major wars between equals)

  • The AI is a bit dumb; it needs to allocate all units to war fronts (e.g. French units defending Italian border when its getting invaded through Alsace)

