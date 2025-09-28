Another Ronza nerf patch with some bug fixes and quality-of-life changes!



1. Fixed a bug where the player would start the game at Night 2 instead of Night 1 when playing for the first time, resulting in the wrong tutorial being shown.

2. The teacher's door attack reaction timer was increased.

3. Interaction for closing the laptop cover has been changed from pressing E to pressing Left Control.

4. Fixed a bug where, if the player closed the laptop and hid in the basket, they wouldn't be able to return to the table unless they were killed.

5. Fixed a bug where the player could close the window while hiding in the basket.

6. Fixed a bug where the player could close the laptop while hiding in the basket.

7. Quiz answer time was increased from 8 seconds to 10 seconds.

8. Quiz math equation questions were replaced with simpler questions.

9. Dojjy's reaction timer was buffed.

10. Belly sound cue through the vents was increased to better alert the player of his appearance.

11. Fixed a bug in the Spicy Tower minigame where spawned platforms disappeared too quickly, which was originally designed for low-resolution screens.

12. Space Invaders chicken egg spawn rate was reduced.

13. Brick Breaker paddle speed was increased.

14. Fixed a bug in Brick Breaker mini game where sometimes the paddle disappears and even if it does it will be repositioned back once the player loses a life or the mini game was restarted.

15. Spicy Tower grey man's movement speed was increased.

16. Steam homepage system requirements were updated from "trololololololol" to actual system requirements.

17. Belly's table/wall smashing sound effect was changed from "Spanking" to an actual smashing sound effect.

18. "Night 3 Coming Soon" menu characters and teaser were updated.



I hope you guys enjoy this patch and tell me if there's any issue with the game I'll always be there!