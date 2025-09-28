Purchase shop in-between levels will no longer have duplicate offhand weapons for sale.

Purchase shop offhands that match your current offhand are guaranteed to be at least the same rarity or higher.

You can now double jump after wall sliding. Would love feedback on if this helps you with more controlled movements and slamming down on enemies!

Adjusting the hitbox for all katana's to be more lenient -- the hit boxes are both larger and last longer to make sure enemies are hit.

Health bar animation added for when player is in invulnerable state from using Counter Attack, Parry blade, Pulse shield, Pulse Barrier, Void shield, Reactive Armor.

Added vibrational feedback for when the player is hit during invulnerable state.

Added clarity to mini-map. Outside boundaries of map are no longer included in the map, and the walk-able areas are more distinct and readable.

Adjusted the mini-map design when zoomed in.

Updated Steam deck icons for L1/L2 R1/R2 buttons.

Phantom blade damage nerfed by 50%.

Adjusted the visibility of the platforms on level 2(gardens) so they're easier to see.

Added accessibility feature to turn off enemy health bars(except boss).

Added bright pulsing highlight to the explosive hazards that warp enemies drop, when enemies gain the "Explosive hazards" mutation.

Enemies that get the invisibility mutation in higher warp levels are no longer completely invisible. They are set to to 90% transparent to make visibility harder, but not impossible.



Fixed issue where sometimes a boss is dead, but still damage the player with a delayed swing.

Fixed issue where sometimes dropped items would clip into the ceiling -- added a little buffer to help items get pushed downward.

Fixed an issue where most enemies did damage before swinging -- added a small buffer window before all damage is done to the player.

Fixed issue where enemies that were slowed by Chronocide were still able to attack at a normal speed, despite being under the slow effect.

Fixed issue where sometimes echo NPC's would not spawn during boss fight.

Fixed issue where level's 7-8 produces too much lag due to mob density.

Fixed issue on security level where the crusher rooms were happening too often within one level.

Fixed issue for when passive skill shows a button icon bound to it.

Fixed issue where higher warp enemies would sometimes still use their mutations after they are dead(shooting projectiles).



Hey everyone! Made another round of adjustments based all the feedback I've been getting. Thank you again for all the submissions, they have been incredibly helpful! Funny mention of the week -- someone in discord found a build using the laser rifle that ended up 2-shotting the final boss :D