Core Changes:
- Purchase shop in-between levels will no longer have duplicate offhand weapons for sale.
- Purchase shop offhands that match your current offhand are guaranteed to be at least the same rarity or higher.
- You can now double jump after wall sliding. Would love feedback on if this helps you with more controlled movements and slamming down on enemies!
- Adjusting the hitbox for all katana's to be more lenient -- the hit boxes are both larger and last longer to make sure enemies are hit.
- Health bar animation added for when player is in invulnerable state from using Counter Attack, Parry blade, Pulse shield, Pulse Barrier, Void shield, Reactive Armor.
- Added vibrational feedback for when the player is hit during invulnerable state.
- Added clarity to mini-map. Outside boundaries of map are no longer included in the map, and the walk-able areas are more distinct and readable.
- Adjusted the mini-map design when zoomed in.
- Updated Steam deck icons for L1/L2 R1/R2 buttons.
- Phantom blade damage nerfed by 50%.
- Adjusted the visibility of the platforms on level 2(gardens) so they're easier to see.
- Added accessibility feature to turn off enemy health bars(except boss).
- Added bright pulsing highlight to the explosive hazards that warp enemies drop, when enemies gain the "Explosive hazards" mutation.
- Enemies that get the invisibility mutation in higher warp levels are no longer completely invisible. They are set to to 90% transparent to make visibility harder, but not impossible.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where sometimes a boss is dead, but still damage the player with a delayed swing.
- Fixed issue where sometimes dropped items would clip into the ceiling -- added a little buffer to help items get pushed downward.
- Fixed an issue where most enemies did damage before swinging -- added a small buffer window before all damage is done to the player.
- Fixed issue where enemies that were slowed by Chronocide were still able to attack at a normal speed, despite being under the slow effect.
- Fixed issue where sometimes echo NPC's would not spawn during boss fight.
- Fixed issue where level's 7-8 produces too much lag due to mob density.
- Fixed issue on security level where the crusher rooms were happening too often within one level.
- Fixed issue for when passive skill shows a button icon bound to it.
- Fixed issue where higher warp enemies would sometimes still use their mutations after they are dead(shooting projectiles).
Changed files in this update