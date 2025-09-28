 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20159933 Edited 28 September 2025 – 09:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fix BUG:

  • Fixed the issue that you cannot exit from online rooms by pressing ESC

  • Fixed the incorrect challenge items in the preparation interface and online interface

  • Fixed the issue that the task panel did not display in the level

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2218401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link