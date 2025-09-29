Fortune’s Favor + Steam Autumn Sale!

Adventurers, we’ve got three big pieces of news:

1. Steam Autumn Sale

Starting today at 10 AM PT, Luck & Loot will be 30% off during the Steam Autumn Sale! If you’ve been waiting to dive into the cursed realm of Eldralith, now’s your chance to join the fight at our biggest discount yet.

2. Now on Mac & Linux

You asked, we listened: Luck & Loot is now available on Mac and Linux!

3. Fortune’s Favor Update

We’re rolling out a big rebalance and content update, sharpening the edges of combat, adding new surprises, and making runs more rewarding (and more deadly).

Here’s what’s new in Fortune’s Favor:

✨ New Content

New fatigue modifier : Pneumonia

New map layouts for all dungeon floors

New event : Goblin Banker (appears in Forest, Swamp, and Graveyard)

New relics : Cursed Loan, Goblin Stock, Golden Lobster, Beggar’s Stick

New skills: Shovel, Golden Scepter, Endurance, Plague Whistle, Ice Lance

⚙️ Quality of Life

Skill types (Arrow, Ice, Fire, etc.) now displayed in skill descriptions

Golden Tooth relic renamed → Silver Tooth

Smithing skill renamed → Hammer

Select All/Deselect All Modifiers in character selection

Stunned enemy dice are now grayed out

New boss tutorial explaining the updated Stun mechanic

🔄 Reworks

Fatigue now hits lighter from rounds 8–11 and becomes more deadly from round 12 onward . Certain skills adjusted to prevent fight prolonging.

Stun vs. Bosses : 1 Stun stack = 1 Disabled die. You’ll need 2 stacks to fully Stun a boss .

Final bosses rebalanced: Executioner : HP 100 → 120, Armor 25 → 30 Maelor : HP 110 → 140, Armor 25 → 35 All bosses now have less-upgraded dice builds with more empty slots (to offset stun changes).



🎲 Relic Changes

4 Leaf Clover : Gain 3 Luck, Cost 30 → 26

Keychain : Gain +2 Lockpicks permanently, +5 Gold per successful treasure unlock

St. Miel Finger: Now grants +1 Protect instead of +1 Luck

🗡️ Skill Changes

Break Armor : Deal 4 damage, double if target has armor

Blizzard : Ignores Protect, Stuns 1 random enemy

Hypnotize : Now usable 2x per combat, Capacity 6 → 8 | Upgraded: 3 → 5

Polearm : Bonus damage now requires Attack instead of Weapon

Re-Roll : 2 uses per round, Capacity 5 | Upgraded: 3 uses per round, Capacity 2

Vital Serum : Strength 1 → 2, usable 2x per combat

Plate Armor: Usable 2x per combat

Balance Tweaks

Shield : Armor 3 → 4, Cost 8 → 12 | Upgraded: Armor 5 → 6

Shield Wall : Armor 3 → 4

Ice Barrier : Armor 7 → 8

Dart : Cost 12 → 14 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 4, Damage 5 → 4, On roll damage 1 → 2

Greataxe : Base damage 0 → 1

Hammer : Capacity 5 → 4

Rapier (Upgraded): Capacity 6 → 5

Slash (Upgraded): Damage 5 → 6

Bloodlink (Upgraded): Damage 4 → 5

Unstable Energy : Cost 20 → 22 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 4

Hunter’s Mark : Vulnerable 5 → 6, Capacity 4 → 6 | Upgraded: Capacity 4 → 5, 2 uses per combat

Piercing Arrow : Cost 20 → 28, Damage 4 → 5, Capacity 6 → 8 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 7, Damage 5 → 7

Lute: Damage 4 → 5, Capacity 4 → 5

Enemy Nerfs

Chain of Abyss

Demon Gaze

Relic Balance

Gilded Hoard : Gold gain 100 → 80, Gold Curse -2 Gold per roll

Winged Helm : Cost 40 → 45, Rarity Rare → Epic

Mandrake: Rarity Rare → Epic

🐛 Bugfixes

Crusher trait now works correctly with all stuns

Defender now correctly counts as defense skill

Teleport correctly displays Loading/Teleporting screen

Caltrops relic correctly selects random enemy for bleed

👀 Coming This December: The Forgotten Fleet

We’re not stopping here. Our next FREE update is already on the horizon:

December 2025 — The Forgotten Fleet

Foes, Fog, and Fabulous Finds

A dangerous new pirate-themed dungeon

Packed with treasure and powerful relics

Haunted by the cursed crew of a crashed vessel with deadly foes guarding fabulous rewards

A full Bleed / Poison / Burn rework for sharper combat variety

⚓ The beach hides a fleet long forgotten… guarded by gold and ghosts alike.

Stay tuned, The Forgotten Fleet sets sail this holiday season.

🙏 Thank You

A huge thank-you to our community for sharing your thoughts and feedback, and to our beta testers for helping us fine-tune balance for this update. Your insights have shaped Fortune’s Favor into what it is today.

If you’d like to be part of future discussions, help shape updates, or just share your wildest runs — come join us on Discord.

See you in the dungeons, adventurers 🪙🎲💀