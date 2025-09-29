 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY
Major 29 September 2025 Build 20159890 Edited 29 September 2025 – 20:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fortune’s Favor + Steam Autumn Sale!

Adventurers, we’ve got three big pieces of news:

1. Steam Autumn Sale

Starting today at 10 AM PT, Luck & Loot will be 30% off during the Steam Autumn Sale! If you’ve been waiting to dive into the cursed realm of Eldralith, now’s your chance to join the fight at our biggest discount yet.

2. Now on Mac & Linux

You asked, we listened: Luck & Loot is now available on Mac and Linux!

3. Fortune’s Favor Update

We’re rolling out a big rebalance and content update, sharpening the edges of combat, adding new surprises, and making runs more rewarding (and more deadly).

Here’s what’s new in Fortune’s Favor:

✨ New Content

  • New fatigue modifier: Pneumonia

  • New map layouts for all dungeon floors

  • New event: Goblin Banker (appears in Forest, Swamp, and Graveyard)

  • New relics: Cursed Loan, Goblin Stock, Golden Lobster, Beggar’s Stick

  • New skills: Shovel, Golden Scepter, Endurance, Plague Whistle, Ice Lance

⚙️ Quality of Life

  • Skill types (Arrow, Ice, Fire, etc.) now displayed in skill descriptions

  • Golden Tooth relic renamed → Silver Tooth

  • Smithing skill renamed → Hammer

  • Select All/Deselect All Modifiers in character selection

  • Stunned enemy dice are now grayed out

  • New boss tutorial explaining the updated Stun mechanic

🔄 Reworks

  • Fatigue now hits lighter from rounds 8–11 and becomes more deadly from round 12 onward. Certain skills adjusted to prevent fight prolonging.

  • Stun vs. Bosses: 1 Stun stack = 1 Disabled die. You’ll need 2 stacks to fully Stun a boss.

  • Final bosses rebalanced:

    • Executioner: HP 100 → 120, Armor 25 → 30

    • Maelor: HP 110 → 140, Armor 25 → 35

    • All bosses now have less-upgraded dice builds with more empty slots (to offset stun changes).

🎲 Relic Changes

  • 4 Leaf Clover: Gain 3 Luck, Cost 30 → 26

  • Keychain: Gain +2 Lockpicks permanently, +5 Gold per successful treasure unlock

  • St. Miel Finger: Now grants +1 Protect instead of +1 Luck

🗡️ Skill Changes

  • Break Armor: Deal 4 damage, double if target has armor

  • Blizzard: Ignores Protect, Stuns 1 random enemy

  • Hypnotize: Now usable 2x per combat, Capacity 6 → 8 | Upgraded: 3 → 5

  • Polearm: Bonus damage now requires Attack instead of Weapon

  • Re-Roll: 2 uses per round, Capacity 5 | Upgraded: 3 uses per round, Capacity 2

  • Vital Serum: Strength 1 → 2, usable 2x per combat

  • Plate Armor: Usable 2x per combat

Balance Tweaks

  • Shield: Armor 3 → 4, Cost 8 → 12 | Upgraded: Armor 5 → 6

  • Shield Wall: Armor 3 → 4

  • Ice Barrier: Armor 7 → 8

  • Dart: Cost 12 → 14 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 4, Damage 5 → 4, On roll damage 1 → 2

  • Greataxe: Base damage 0 → 1

  • Hammer: Capacity 5 → 4

  • Rapier (Upgraded): Capacity 6 → 5

  • Slash (Upgraded): Damage 5 → 6

  • Bloodlink (Upgraded): Damage 4 → 5

  • Unstable Energy: Cost 20 → 22 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 4

  • Hunter’s Mark: Vulnerable 5 → 6, Capacity 4 → 6 | Upgraded: Capacity 4 → 5, 2 uses per combat

  • Piercing Arrow: Cost 20 → 28, Damage 4 → 5, Capacity 6 → 8 | Upgraded: Capacity 5 → 7, Damage 5 → 7

  • Lute: Damage 4 → 5, Capacity 4 → 5

Enemy Nerfs

  • Chain of Abyss

  • Demon Gaze

Relic Balance

  • Gilded Hoard: Gold gain 100 → 80, Gold Curse -2 Gold per roll

  • Winged Helm: Cost 40 → 45, Rarity Rare → Epic

  • Mandrake: Rarity Rare → Epic

🐛 Bugfixes

  • Crusher trait now works correctly with all stuns

  • Defender now correctly counts as defense skill

  • Teleport correctly displays Loading/Teleporting screen

  • Caltrops relic correctly selects random enemy for bleed

👀 Coming This December: The Forgotten Fleet

We’re not stopping here. Our next FREE update is already on the horizon:

December 2025 — The Forgotten Fleet
Foes, Fog, and Fabulous Finds

  • A dangerous new pirate-themed dungeon

  • Packed with treasure and powerful relics

  • Haunted by the cursed crew of a crashed vessel with deadly foes guarding fabulous rewards

  • A full Bleed / Poison / Burn rework for sharper combat variety

⚓ The beach hides a fleet long forgotten… guarded by gold and ghosts alike.

Stay tuned, The Forgotten Fleet sets sail this holiday season.

🙏 Thank You

A huge thank-you to our community for sharing your thoughts and feedback, and to our beta testers for helping us fine-tune balance for this update. Your insights have shaped Fortune’s Favor into what it is today.

If you’d like to be part of future discussions, help shape updates, or just share your wildest runs — come join us on Discord.

See you in the dungeons, adventurers 🪙🎲💀

