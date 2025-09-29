 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Monster Hunter Wilds Hades II Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 September 2025 Build 20159851 Edited 29 September 2025 – 13:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔥 Stickman battles reach a whole new level! Are you ready to face the challenge?
This update comes packed with content, featuring 7 brand-new Bosses. Each Boss brings unique skills and combat strategies, waiting for you to take them on one by one!

Content Updates

  • Added 7 new Bosses, each with its own set of equipment

  • Mercenary Guild kill requirement reduced from 10 to 3

  • Base HP of the Natural Dragon increased

  • Rebalanced EXP and Gold rewards in Dungeons

  • Certain NPCs now always appear in Taverns: Hunter in Redrock Fortress, Musician in Lakewen Port, and Poet in Blackvale City

  • If the party has a Quartermaster, torches will now be automatically used at night

  • Added guidance text for quests that beginners often struggle to complete

  • Weight capacity per level adjusted: Males +4, Females +3, Animals +6

  • General Store now sells Cooking Pot, Grill, Stove, and Water Purifier directly, but at 10× the price; resale value of these items reduced to 0.1× (overall store buyback rates unchanged)


Combat Adjustments

  • Fireball projectile duration increased from 0.8s to 1.5s

  • When a character with Plagueburst dies, they will trigger an immediate Plagueburst at 200% effect


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where points could be lost after respawning with Potential Potions

  • Fixed a bug preventing recruitment of the Inn Oriole after staying overnight refreshed her status

  • Fixed a bug where alcoholic drinks like Wine had no effect on the Drunkard trait

  • Fixed strange visual effects on certain buildings in the Streetfight map

  • Fixed a money exploit when choosing to pay during Shop and Camp Attacks

  • Fixed incorrect price display when recruiting Oriole

  • Implemented a special solution to prevent players from occasionally falling into the void


🔥 Face the new challenges and show your strength!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2924171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link