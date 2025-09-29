🔥 Stickman battles reach a whole new level! Are you ready to face the challenge?
This update comes packed with content, featuring 7 brand-new Bosses. Each Boss brings unique skills and combat strategies, waiting for you to take them on one by one!
Content Updates
Added 7 new Bosses, each with its own set of equipment
Mercenary Guild kill requirement reduced from 10 to 3
Base HP of the Natural Dragon increased
Rebalanced EXP and Gold rewards in Dungeons
Certain NPCs now always appear in Taverns: Hunter in Redrock Fortress, Musician in Lakewen Port, and Poet in Blackvale City
If the party has a Quartermaster, torches will now be automatically used at night
Added guidance text for quests that beginners often struggle to complete
Weight capacity per level adjusted: Males +4, Females +3, Animals +6
General Store now sells Cooking Pot, Grill, Stove, and Water Purifier directly, but at 10× the price; resale value of these items reduced to 0.1× (overall store buyback rates unchanged)
Combat Adjustments
Fireball projectile duration increased from 0.8s to 1.5s
When a character with Plagueburst dies, they will trigger an immediate Plagueburst at 200% effect
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where points could be lost after respawning with Potential Potions
Fixed a bug preventing recruitment of the Inn Oriole after staying overnight refreshed her status
Fixed a bug where alcoholic drinks like Wine had no effect on the Drunkard trait
Fixed strange visual effects on certain buildings in the Streetfight map
Fixed a money exploit when choosing to pay during Shop and Camp Attacks
Fixed incorrect price display when recruiting Oriole
Implemented a special solution to prevent players from occasionally falling into the void
