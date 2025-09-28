0.9.49All translations are now complete, Renee and Anne have officially joined the default branch!Based on player feedback over the past few days, some adjustments have been made to the bosses:• When defeated for the first time, Hermelin will now lose half of its armor.• Entering the White Tiger's fog no longer suddenly shrinks your vision; instead, visibility will now gradually decrease depending on your distance from it.Other updates:• The vehicle flip angle threshold has been raised, and you can now hold the F key at any time to forcibly flip your vehicle.• The M2 heavy machine gun now has sound effects closer to reality, and all machine guns and autocannons have new reload sounds.• Fixed a bug that prevented the tutorial from progressing normally.• Fixed a bug where standing on a Mark IV on the beach would reduce your firing range.• Fixed an issue where player machine guns could not hit fences.Next, I'll be working on updates to extend the overall game progression, along with the Summer Event—stay tuned!