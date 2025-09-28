 Skip to content
28 September 2025 Build 20159800
New Contents
  • There are shops along the road between the cities.
  • You can use your car to crash into zombies.
  • Improved Zombies AI so that during the day, zombies' vision range is shorter, and at night, zombies' vision range is longer. As a result, zombies are more aggressive at night.
  • The map shows the location of what we have surveyed.
  • Added more pistols and reduced the random spawn rate of food and weapons such as rifles.

