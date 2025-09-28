- Proto-genes can now be spawned from more places.
- Proto-genes' spawn rate increased
- Fixed wrong Genetic Designs when playing as client.
- Slightly reduced difficulty, reducing the number of enemies.
- Little increase in health drops in general.
- Fixed Jun button being disabled even when unlocked
- Activating buttons now locks potential accidental cancellations.
0.12.03
