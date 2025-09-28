 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Hades II Hollow Knight: Silksong Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds SILENT HILL f Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 September 2025 Build 20159729 Edited 28 September 2025 – 07:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Proto-genes can now be spawned from more places.
- Proto-genes' spawn rate increased
- Fixed wrong Genetic Designs when playing as client.
- Slightly reduced difficulty, reducing the number of enemies.
- Little increase in health drops in general.
- Fixed Jun button being disabled even when unlocked
- Activating buttons now locks potential accidental cancellations.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link