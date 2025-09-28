Hey puzzle lovers!
The season of pumpkins, leaves, and cozy updates has arrived. Welcome to our Autumn Patch 1.1.0 for HEXA-WORLD-3D — packed with improvements, bug fixes, and spooky seasonal content! 🎃
🍁 New Content:
New Map: "Hex-O-Ween" — fog, lanterns, bats, and pumpkins. A true autumn enchantment!
New Chip Skin: "Crimson Blossom" — the colors of fall in full bloom 🍂
Destruction Animation: chips now disappear with a dramatic destruction effect! 💥
Animation Settings: choose your preferred destruction style — scale or destruction.
Chip Bounce Effect: blocks now bounce slightly when landing for a livelier animation.
Chip Stack Counter: hover your cursor to see how many chips are stacked 🔍
Counter Toggle: enable or disable stack count display in the settings.
Camera Memory: the game now remembers your last camera position.
Camera Toggle: turn camera memory on/off via the settings menu.
New UI: tutorial bubbles for boosters and beginner hints have replaced floating text.
Level Mode Enhancements: fewer repeated levels, more variety and handcrafted shapes.
New Bonus Mechanic: speed-clear multiplier added to late levels — clear fast, level faster! 👀
🛠 Bug Fixes:
Fixed a bug where decals didn’t appear during destruction.
Fixed an issue where chips weren't animated properly during fast placement.
Fixed a bug causing destruction animation glitches when playing quickly.
Hammer Booster: now works correctly with blocked tiles.
Competitive Mode:
Medium: reduced timer, updated multiplier.
Hard: now even more intense and challenging!
Fixed click zone on floating score text (no longer blocks other interactions).
In the win screen, identical items now stack: for example, 3 same drops show as “x3”.
Generator now prevents the same level type from appearing twice in a row.
Fixed various bugs in Level Mode.
Improved XP/leveling logic, including animations and calculations.
Many visual and UX polish updates.
📹 Steam Page Update:
Promo art and banners have been refreshed to reflect the autumn vibe!
Thank you for all your feedback and support 💛
If you're enjoying HEXA-WORLD-3D, please consider leaving a review — it helps us tremendously!
And stay tuned… the next update is already brewing — in full Crimson Blossom style! 🌸
