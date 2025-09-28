 Skip to content
28 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added new relic: Bird Totem - Summons bird bombers that sweep across the skies dropping little bombs. Additional relics increase the number of birds in each squadron.
* FIX: Steam Deck should be running again. I was reproducing some crashes and managed to fix them to continue through the game. There could be more issues, but I'll patch them as they come up.
* Small miscellaneous fixes and adjustments.

Depot 4005891
  • Loading history…
